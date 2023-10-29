CB DaRon Bland records pick-six of the season, one shy of tying NFL record

DaRon Bland Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) (Roger Steinman/AP)

Through six-and-a-half games, DaRon Bland is on pace to crush the single-season record for interception returns for touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford telegraphed a pass towards the left sideline with 43 seconds left in the first quarter. The throw was well behind the intended receiver, but it hung in the air perfectly for the Cowboys cornerback.

Bland easily intercepted the pass and briskly ran it back, untouched, for the 30-yard pick-six. In doing so, the 2022 fifth-round pick now owns the Cowboys' franchise record for the most in a season.

If Bland returns another interception to the house this season, he'd join Eric Allen, Jim Kearney and Ken Houston for the most in a single season. The all-time record for most interception returns for a touchdown (12) is owned by Charles Woodson, and Bland is easily tracking towards that through a third of the 2023 season.

What makes Bland's success more impressive is he's doing this after moving to the outside. In 2022, Bland recorded five interceptions working out of the slot primarily. In total, Bland has four picks in 2023.

The are leading 33-9 at the half.