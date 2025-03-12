Cavaliers rally from 18-point deficit, clinch Central Division with 109-104 win over Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Darius Garland (10) celebrate after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't have Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter or Ty Jerome on Tuesday night, yet still rallied from an 18-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, 109-104.

Cleveland won its 15th consecutive game, the second time this season that the Cavaliers have strung together that many wins in a row. The Cavs also became the first NBA team this season to win their division, clinching the Central Division with 17 games remaining before the playoffs.

"Division champions is pretty cool," Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game, <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.cleveland.com/cavs/2025/03/cavs-wont-be-denied-from-the-central-division-title-in-comeback-win-over-the-nets-109-104.html">via Cleveland.com</a>. "I know us old school guys, we like that. Maybe not so much for the new generation, but that means something. We'll put a banner up in our practice facility, [general manager] Koby [Altman] just told me, so that's pretty cool."

"But 15 in a row," he added, "and to do it at this juncture of the season with fatigue and teams like Brooklyn coming here playing super-hard and people trying to knock us off. It's really quite an accomplishment."

At 55-10, Cleveland has also compiled the eighth-best start in NBA history.

Darius Garland came through in the clutch to secure Cleveland's 18-PT comeback and 15th straight win!



🏀 18 PTS in 4Q (30 for the game)

🏀 2 STL in 4Q (4 for the game)

🏀 8 AST pic.twitter.com/xvBq6Mq5rk — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2025

The Nets took a 71-53 lead at 9:53 of the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Ziaire Williams. But the Cavs cut the deficit to 86-78 by the end of the frame, fueled by seven points from Jarrett Allen and Craig Porter Jr. banking in a 3 from nearly 3/4-court at the buzzer.

Darius Garland took control in the fourth, scoring eight points to lift Cleveland to a 94-94 tie with 7:35 remaining in regulation. One minute later, Isaac Okoro put Cleveland on top with a drive to the basket and they stayed ahead for the rest of the game.

Tuesday's comeback was the fifth time that the Cavs have rallied after trailing by 15 points or more and the 12th time they've won after a double-digit deficit this season.

Garland finished with 30 points — 18 of them in the fourth quarter — with eight assists and four steals. Allen followed with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Evan Mobley added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points, followed by 17 from Cameron Johnson and 14 by Williams. Brooklyn has lost nine of its past 11 games, dropping to 22-43 and a tie with the Toronto Raptors for the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers have a tough obstacle to extending their winning streak to 16, visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (41-24) on Friday. Mitchell, Hunter and Jerome are expected to be back in the lineup. After hosting Orlando (30-36) on Sunday, Cleveland goes on a five-game Western road trip.