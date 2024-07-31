Cavaliers, center Jarrett Allen reportedly reach 3-year, $91 million max extension

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 25: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers runs down court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 25, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jarrett Allen isn't going anywhere.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reached a three-year, $91 million maximum extension with their center on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will now give Allen more than $130 million in guaranteed money over the next five years.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum extension that’ll now guarantee him $131 million over the next five years, his agent Derrick Powell tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vmOcgrKsmP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2024

Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, his third full season with the Cavaliers. He was injured in the playoffs, but he was a dominant force early on in their first round series against the Orlando Magic before he went down. The Cavaliers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics, which marked their deepest postseason run since they fell in the Finals in 2018.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.