Cardinals sign manager Oliver Marmol to a two-year extension, team announces

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol sits in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Oliver Marmol will no longer enter the 2024 season as a lame-duck manager.

On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals skipper received a two-year extension to keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

"It means a lot," Marmol said during the press conference. "The fact that they were willing to make the commitment to allow me to continue to do this means a lot. Having their support and believing the way that I lead will be meaningful for years to come is special to me."

The two sides were able to quickly work out the deal following a Thursday night meeting between Marmol, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. A press conference to reveal the move was announced on Friday afternoon.

The 37 year old, and youngest manager in MLB, took over the position after the departures of previous managers Mike Shildt and Mike Matheny. Marmol previously worked as a coach on St. Louis' staff from 2017 to 2021. He ascended as the team's first-base coach to its bench coach in 2019, before being promoted to manager.

Marmol has been with the organization since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. His coaching career with St. Louis began in 2011, when he became a hitting coach at the Rookie level.

"Oli is a well-respected member of the Cardinals organization, who came up through the ranks of our player development system, and has made a nice transition to managing at the Major League level," DeWitt said in a statement. "We are pleased to have Oli under contact for the next three seasons."

In his debut season as manager, the Cardinals won the National League Central thanks to a 93-69 record and reached the postseason. St. Louis ultimately lost its wild-card series to the Philadelphia Phillies, who represented the NL in the 2022 World Series, after taking a 2-0 lead.

A year later, the Cardinals brought up the rear in the NL Central and finished with a 71-91 record. That marked the team's fewest wins in a 162-game seasons since 1990 when it was 70-92 that season.

Marmol has a 164-160 record in his first two seasons. He acknowledged before the extension that he believed he was coaching for his job heading into 2024.

“It’s a high-stakes environment,” Marmol said. “If you’re insecure, then this [manager’s] seat’s not for you. … I want the best people in that clubhouse, in that dugout, on our staff and I’ll continue to do that.”