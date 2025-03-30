Can Missouri's Armand Membou play left tackle in NFL?

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 19: Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) during an SEC game between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri's Armand Membou has become increasingly prominent among scouts and draft analysts, standing at No. 16 on Yahoo Sports' consensus NFL Draft big board. He is drawing significant attention for his athleticism and potential versatility. Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice analyzed Membou's pros and cons on a podcast episode of "Football 301" with former NFL head coach Mike Tice.

Membou primarily played right tackle for Missouri. That's where his athleticism truly shines. He plays with excellent change of direction and agility and possesses footwork that stands out, especially in the high-paced college football game. His ability to handle wide receiver screens and perform in open space positions him well for teams that value dynamic offensive line play. Membou's skills with arm extension enables him to keep defenders away effectively, a technique that is critical as linemen face increasingly sophisticated defensive maneuvers.

One crucial question surrounding Membou is his versatility — does he have the capability to transition to left tackle?

While many believe he possesses the athleticism to make the switch, the spotlight remains on ensuring his technique and strength are where they need to be in the NFL. Membou's fit seems almost tailor-made for schemes that prioritize outside zone runs, thanks to his exceptional ability to get out in space quickly and manage blocking in motion.

Though Membou's agility is undeniable, there are areas for growth that the Missouri standout can focus on to elevate his game further. Improving his strength will be critical, ensuring he can hold his ground against more massive NFL defenders. Nevertheless, with his current trajectory and skills, Membou is set to meet and exceed these challenges through further development.

