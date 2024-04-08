Caitlin Clark's WNBA future, the Bucks' problems & the Knicks' playoff path with Monica McNutt

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt to discuss women’s basketball and the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt.

Vince and Monica start with the controversial foul call in the women’s NCAA tournament on Friday before giving Dawn Staley her flowers as one of the best coaches in women’s basketball history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be setting up for another 1st round playoff matchup with the New York Knicks, but nobody has much confidence in them without Donovan Mitchell.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a losing record with Doc Rivers as their head coach, and Vinnie wonders if this team is just broken. Monica thinks she knows what this year’s Bucks team is missing, and it provides some optimism for next year’s Bucks.

Vince and Monica spend most of the back-half of the podcast talking about the New York Knicks, who seem like a different team when OG Anunoby plays and might be able to survive in the playoffs without Julius Randle. Did they benefit the most from the “new rules” on how refs are calling NBA games? Who do they most want to play in the 1st round of the playoffs? Can they top the Boston Celtics in a series?

Before wrapping up, Monica tells us what to expect from Caitlin Clark in the WNBA next season and explains why she’s not a sure thing to win Rookie of the Year.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts