Caitlin Clark surpasses Stephen Curry to break NCAA record for 3-pointers in a season

NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Iowa Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates the win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports (Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes' regular season is over, but Caitlin Clark is still rewriting the NCAA's record books.

She's now the NCAA's all-time leader for 3-point field goals made a single season, a record that she'd previously tied, in company with Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry and former Liberty guard Darius McGhee at 162.

Clark entered the matchup just one 3-pointer shy of the mark, and it didn't come until the fourth quarter of Iowa's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 seed Penn State.

Her first touch of the game resulted in a missed three midway through the first quarter, which was soon followed by two free throws for her first four points. Clark was quick to pass the ball when it came to her from then on, in keeping with her propensity to prioritize her teammates and Iowa's success when it counts.

But to the credit of the Nittany Lions' defense, and maybe Clark's awareness of the moment, she also missed some field goal attempts and turned the ball over twice before she could break the record. She didn't score a single field goal until she gave Iowa its first points of the second quarter, scoring a deep two-pointer with less than four minutes remaining in the period.

With eight minutes minutes left in the fourth, she hit the record-breaking shot in front of an excited crowd.

"The Clark Effect" has driven viewership and attendance through the roof this season, which is why the women’s tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis was sold out for the first time in its history. More than 109,000 fans bought tickets for five-day event.

When Curry was asked about Clark's stardom, he reflected on just how much times have changed since he brought crowds of reporters and fans to Davidson's games in 2008.

"I couldn't imagine what it's like now," Curry said via The Athletic. "Mine was before Twitter was really a thing. I didn't get Instagram until I was a junior in college. So just the social media element makes it so much crazier."

There was no mistaking who drew Friday's crowd, as an audible "Caitlin Clark, Caitlin Clark, Caitlin Clark" disrupted the quiet of the opening tip-off.

Many of those fans were relishing in a moment they'd patiently awaited, lining up hours before Clark took the court.

It’s two hours before game time and this is the line to see Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Target Center 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/lhIMfWrE9C — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 8, 2024

The Big Ten Tournament is single elimination, presenting the potential for Friday's contest to be the last game of Clark's collegiate career. There wasn't much concern about that after the Hawkeye's ended the first half leading 46-26.

When Clark's unforgettable run in the NCAA does end, she'll take her talents to the WNBA. She announced her plans to forgo a fifth-year at Iowa via a social media post on Feb. 29 The Hawkeyes blew out Minnesota the day before Clark broke the news, bringing her within 18 points of passing LSU's Pete Maravich for the NCAA men's and women's scoring mark.

On March 3, she scored 35 points in Iowa's 93-83 win over Ohio State to shatter Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record in her final regular-season college game.

Clark broke some records in the NCAA tournament last year. She holds the mark for most 3-pointers in a single tournament with 25. She also broke the record for 3s made in a national championship, scoring eight in the loss to LSU.