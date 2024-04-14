Caitlin Clark popped up on SNL to dunk on Michael Che and pay tribute to WBB legends

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

She may not have won a national championship with Iowa, but Caitlin Clark is doing nothing but winning these days. And when an athlete is on such a high, you can't blame them for rubbing it in the haters' faces.

That's just what Clark did when she showed up on "Saturday Night Live" last night. She came to roast Michael Che, the divisive "Weekend Update" host, for the many jokes he's made about women's sports.

And Che had the perfect joke to introduce her.

"The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron," Che said.

The audience reacted uncomfortably and didn't really know what to do with that joke, since A) it was awful, and B) Clark herself was sitting at Che's left. But that's exactly what Clark came there to discuss.

As payback, Clark made Che read a series of self-deprecating jokes.

"The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday's draft, a reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University," Che read.

"Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three-pointers for Michael Che: 1. Be 2. Funnier 3. Dumba**."

And then because Caitlin is Caitlin, she couldn't give up the camera without showing love to the women who came before her.

"I'm sure it will be a first big step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Lesley, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore.

"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation."

Clark won't have to travel far for her next big event. After appearing on SNL in Manhattan, the next place we'll see her is in Brooklyn on the evening of Monday, April 15 for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark is expected to be picked first overall by the Indiana Fever.