Burning Man 2024 photos: Dust storms, art installations and the creative community on vibrant display

Burning Man 2024 was a wild ride, with Mother Nature throwing a few curveballs that no one saw coming.

The nine-day festival, which ran from Aug. 25 through Sept. 2, reportedly welcomed around 70,000 attendees to Nevada's Black Rock Desert for a unique blend of radical self-expression, community and creativity that has come to define Burning Man since it was founded by Larry Harvey in 1986.

Despite not selling out for the first time since 2011, the festival delivered awe-inspiring art installations and spontaneous performances, culminating in the traditional burning of the Man.

The event faced challenges during its first weekend with rain delays and the death of an attendee. The second weekend brought intense dust storms that made the trek out of the desert a daunting task for many Burners. Nevertheless, the spirit of Burning Man remained steadfast as participants embraced the chaos that's become a hallmark of the festival's unpredictable nature.

Here are some of the most memorable moments of this year’s festival captured in photos.