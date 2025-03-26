Bucks star Damian Lillard out indefinitely with same condition that ended Victor Wembayama's season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Damian Lillard is out indefinitely, with the same condition that ended Victor Wembanayama's season.

The Milwaukee Bucks star has sustained a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team announced Tuesday. He is reportedly on blood-thinning medication which stabilized the blood clot and will undergo regular testing.

This article will be updated with more information.

