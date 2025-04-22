Bucks star Damian Lillard reportedly expected to return from deep vein thrombosis for Game 2 vs. Pacers

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting one of their biggest stars back with their season in the balance. Star guard Damian Lillard will reportedly return to for Game 2 of the team's playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Lillard has not played since March 18 due to deep vein thrombosis.

After the injury, it was unclear when Lillard would be able to return to action. As the playoffs approached, reports emerged suggesting Lillard was close to a return. His progress continued to improve, and Lillard was expected to return for either Game 2 or Game 3 against the Pacers. He'll reportedly hit the early end of that schedule if he does indeed return Tuesday night.

Lillard is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks in 58 regular-season games.

The Bucks are down 1-0 in the series after dropping Game 1 to the Pacers on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

