Memphis Grizzlies v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 20: Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on October 20, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday that forward Jae Crowder needs surgery to repair a groin injury and will be sidelined for roughly eight weeks.

Crowder sustained the injury in Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. Testing revealed that he sustained a left adductor and abdominal tear. He'll under go surgery Tuesday.