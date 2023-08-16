Buccaneers WR Russell Gage to miss 2023 season with knee injury, per report

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Aug 3, 2023; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports - 21142017 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is out for the season after sustaining a sever knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice against the New York Jets, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 27-year-old was carted off the field after sustaining the non-contact injury. After practice concluded, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters the team wasn't anticipating a positive update.

"We hear it's going to be pretty serious," Bowles said during a news conference Wednesday. "He's been battling back for the last - obviously since he's been here it seems like. We wish him the best, I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it's probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we'll see how it goes."

This story will be updated.

