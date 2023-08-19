Bryce Young has another quiet game in more than a quarter of work for Panthers

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bryce Young was a top-end prospect and the Carolina Panthers believed in him enough to give up a lot in a trade with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick.

That doesn't mean he'll be a star right away.

Young, in his second preseason game, and the Panthers starting offense had another quiet day on Friday against the New York Giants. Young was three of six for 35 yards. He played a few plays into the second quarter before taking a seat. The Panthers had just 51 yards in the first quarter.

There were miscommunications and penalties by the Panthers offense. There were some protection issues, just like the preseason opener. There's a lot of work to do, and that includes Young.

Young didn't do much in the preseason opener, partially because he didn't play much but also the Panthers' offensive line didn't give him much protection when he did drop back to pass. The protection was slightly better against the Giants, but a big sack on the Panthers' second drive cost Carolina a shot at a touchdown inside the red zone.

On the other side, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones looked sharp. He spread the ball around on his first drive. He was eight of nine for 69 yards and a touchdown. The only incompletion wasn't his fault; Darren Waller couldn't complete a catch after taking a huge hit over the middle. Jones finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

That's what a highly drafted quarterback who's in his fourth season and has dealt with some ups and downs in the NFL should look like. Jones took a seat after that first drive, as Tyrod Taylor replaced him at quarterback.

Young is still learning. On the first drive, the Panthers faced third-and-short. Young moved in the pocket, under a little pressure, and rushed a throw over the middle that was too far ahead of his receiver and incomplete. Carolina went three-and-out.

On Carolina's second drive, Young completed his first pass with a quick decision on a run-pass option. Young had a nice pitch-and-catch to rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, who bounced off a tackle attempt for extra yards. The play gained 15 yards.

Young had a nice, patient pass on a third-and-six on an out route to Adam Thielen. The ball was perfectly placed and Thielen got the first down. That drive stalled after there seemed to be a miscommunication on the offensive line and Giants end Kayvon Thibodeaux had a free run to a sack.

Young will be fine. He has a bright future. Everyone saw his talent as he led Alabama and won a Heisman Trophy. There just haven't been too many highlights from the preseason for Panthers fans to get excited about.