Bryce Harper limps off field with apparent hamstring injury after game-ending groundout

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 27: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an injury in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 7-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Losing a game is bad of the Philadelphia Phillies. Losing Bryce Harper for any amount of time would be worse.

The former MVP limped off the field Thursday with an apparent hamstring injury sustained on a game-ending groundout. Harper ran full-speed up to first base, but took an awkward final step and pulled up in clear discomfort.

This is the play where Bryce Harper got hurt pic.twitter.com/Yf2N0FlxSP — philylsportsnews (@phillysnews) June 28, 2024

The Phillies, who lost 7-4 to the last-place Miami Marlins, already had enough to worry about after left fielder Kyle Schwarber exited the game with left groin tightness.

Manager Rob Thomson didn't have any update on Harper immediately after the game, saying the team would know more Friday. He said Schwarber's removal was mostly precautionary and the injury occurred on an off-balance throw from the outfield.

Schwarber added that he didn't feel the injury was "super serious," but did say he would likely undergo imaging.

Both Harper and Schwarber are on pace for another strong year, with Harper in particular a standout. He was revealed earlier Thursday to have led the entire NL in the first round of All-Star voting, making him an automatic starter at first base. The Phillies can only hope he'll be ready in time.