Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to make season debut for Cleveland on Sunday, coach says

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After a long recovery, Nick Chubb is set to finally return to the field. The Cleveland Browns running back is expected to make his season debut on Sunday, more than a year after being sidelined by a devastating knee injury.

Chubb tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in September 2023, requiring multiple surgeries to repair the injury, but he finally returned to practice last week. Chubb is currently listed as questionable, but Brown head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he is expected to play.

At practice on Wednesday, Chubb said that his knee felt good heading into this week.

"I'm ready to get out there with my team, ready to do whatever I can," Chubb said, via ESPN. "I feel good."

The 28-year-old running back was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, per the Browns' injury report.

Cleveland, who is 1-5 and is considered one of the worst teams in the league, is in desperate need of some help with the run game. The team is tied for the lowest number of rushing touchdowns in the league, with just two, and has the seventh-lowest number of rushing yards with 583 across five games.

Now, the Browns will have (an albeit limited) Chubb to help as they take on the 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.