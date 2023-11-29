Browns elevate Joe Flacco to backup QB with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Rams

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns may actually turn to Joe Flacco on Sunday.

The Browns elevated the veteran and former Super Bowl MVP to their backup quarterback behind starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week. That move came as Thompson-Robinson missed practice Wednesday while in concussion protocol, which could open the door for Flacco to start for Cleveland when it takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Browns QB Joe Flacco is taking snaps as QB1 and could start vs. the Rams, per @AdamSchefter.



Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/iHYcAa29dz — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 29, 2023

Flacco, who signed with the team Nov. 20, would be the fourth quarterback to start this season for the Browns following the loss of starter Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

"Big, strong arm. Obviously he can make every throw," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Flacco, via ESPN. "He's done a very nice job in the meeting room, getting to know his teammates, getting to know the system. He's done a nice job."

Flacco first entered the league in 2008 after the Baltimore Ravens used the No. 18 overall pick on him. He spent 11 seasons with the Ravens and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2013, where he was named the game’s MVP. Flacco then spent time with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets after the Ravens moved on to Lamar Jackson.

Flacco has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He most recently threw for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season with the Jets.

Flacco, who will turn 39 in January, had been a free agent all season until he signed with the Browns earlier this month.

"I definitely believe I can still play," Flacco said last week, via ESPN. "I'm a veteran guy that's been around a lot at this point in the season with a team that's doing well. So, I think there's a lot of different things that I can bring to the table. ... Whatever my role ends up being and wherever this takes me, then I'll do my best at that."

Thompson-Robinson has started the past two games for the Browns, but he left their 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos last week early with a concussion. He’s been in protocols ever since, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return. PJ Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson against the Broncos.

Despite their issues at quarterback, the Browns enter Sunday’s game at 7-4 and are very much still alive in the playoff race. While he’s undoubtedly at the end of his career, Flacco could bring consistency to the Browns offense in their final stretch of the season — something the team desperately needs.