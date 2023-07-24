Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike suspended for betting on NFL games

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 20: Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Monday that it has suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on league games.

Uwazurike placed the bets during the 2022 season, according to the league. The NFL didn't clarify if Uwazurike bet on Broncos games. He won't be eligible to petition for reinstatement until 2024, meaning that he'll miss the entirety of the 2023 season at a minimum.

Uwazurike, 25, joined the Broncos as a rookie in 2022 as a fourth-round draft pick out of Iowa State. He played in eight games as a backup, tallying 17 tackles, 2 quarterback hits and 1 pass defended. He was scheduled to play the 2023 season on the second year of a four-year, $4.4 million contract, $765,000 of which was guaranteed via signing bonus.