Broncos blow 18-point lead in loss to Commanders, see Hail Mary spoiled with controversial no-call on 2-point conversion

Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders tackles Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

For a half on Sunday, the Denver Broncos looked like they were turning the page on their disastrous 2022 season.

Then it all came crashing down. The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead against the Washington Commanders then saw their own rally come up painfully short in a 35-33 loss after a successful Hail Mary gave them a chance to tie the game. With three seconds left in regulation, Russell Wilson found Brandon Johnson on an unlikely Hail Mary that set up the two-point conversion attempt.

Then a no-call on contact on the two-point conversion sealed the Washington win.

Would hate to upset refs again, but what are we even doing here? pic.twitter.com/XSsDg3fVZh — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 17, 2023

The loss capped a difficult day Broncos that saw their offense go quiet for most of the second half. While Denver's offense went stagnant, its defense struggled to contain a balanced Washington unit helmed by first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell.

A Brian Robinson two-yard touchdown run gave the Commanders their first lead at 28-24 with 13:25 left in the game. A 15-yard scamper by Robinson seven minutes put Washington up by 11.

TD NO. 2 AND A MILE HIGH LEAP FOR @BrianR_4



📺 #WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/OYLAwTKs2u — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

The 18-point comeback is the largest for Washington since 2015 when Kirk Cousins led a rally from a 24-0 deficit for a 31-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inspiring his trademark "You like that" rallying cry.

The day in Denver started out great for the home team with a new offense helmed by first-year head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lomabardi. The big plays were back from former Pro Bowler Wilson, who put Broncos up 14-3 with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr.

A 53-yard strike to Mims on Denver's next possession helped set up another Broncos touchdown.

By halftime, Wilson had completed 6 of 8 passes for 154 yards and two scores. Denver's offense had racked up 223 yards of total offense.

The Broncos provided a glimmer of hope in Denver on Sunday that the dregs of the Nathaniel Hackett era were in the past. But the stink still lingers amid an 0-2 start.