British Open 2024: Tiger Woods limps away from another major season

Tiger Woods of the United States plays from a bunker on the fifth hole during his second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Tiger Woods' major season has come to a merciful end with another ugly performance and another missed cut. Going out in the morning wave at the Open Championship, Woods shot a +6 on the day at Royal Troon to finish at +14, well outside any conceivable cut line. Woods carded five bogeys and a double against a lone birdie.

With an outside chance at making the cut, Woods promptly double-bogeyed the second hole, beginning a long slide down the leaderboard. The one bright spot was a birdie at the sixth, but other than that, Friday was a grim afternoon for Woods and his fans.

The bar for Woods is now so low that social media accounts are praising his escapes from the rough:

Still, there were some good moments, like the applause Woods received as he walked up the 18th green:

This week is the latest in a growing line of Woods' major misfires. He stumbled to a 60th-place finish at the Masters, and missed the cut at the three following majors. He hasn't finished out the weekend at a major outside of Augusta since 2020. Woods has indicated that majors are his primary, if not sole, focus from here on out, so it's entirely possible we've seen the last of Tiger Woods for 2024. He may or may not retire soon, but he'll need to improve his game if he wants to play the weekends at future tournaments.

"Hopefully next year," Woods said Thursday, "will be a little bit better than this year."

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!