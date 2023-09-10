Brewers carry no-hitter into the 11th inning, still find a way to lose to the Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept.10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, Abner Uribe, and Joel Payamps almost added a new entry to the history books on Sunday, coming within two outs of throwing the very first 11-inning no-hitter MLB has ever seen.

The Brewers failed to complete the no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Sunday. Not only that, but Milwaukee actually lost the contest after no-hitting New York into the 11th.y

This game seemed like it would be normal — even for a no-hitter — until the very late innings. Burnes allowed two walks, both in the fifth inning. He made a game-saving play in the bottom of the seventh, sliding on the ground to catch a high hopper hit by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and toss it to first base.

To that point, the the score was 0-0. Burnes, who had been brilliant, ended the eighth inning over 100 pitches, so the the Brewers sent their lights-out closer Devin Williams out for the ninth. He overwhelmed the Yankees and sat down Jake Bauers, DJ LeMahieu, and Aaron Judge in order, including Judge's second strikeout of the day.

But now the game was going to extra innings, and the score was still 0-0. Abner Uribe took over for Williams, and he got into trouble after walking Giancarlo Stanton to start the inning. But the 10th inning ended with an absolutely incredible catch from Sal Frelick, who singlehandedly kept the no-hit bid going even after tumbling over Joey Wiemer in the outfield.

With big Joey Wiemer bearing down on him at the wall, Sal Frelick made the play of the year to push this game -- and the Brewers' bid for a no-hitter -- to the 11th inning. Sweet sassy molassy. pic.twitter.com/XXSHMFQrZs — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 10, 2023

The Brewers managed to score a run in the 11th inning, meaning they just needed to keep the Yankees off the board in the bottom of the inning to secure the no-hitter.

Payampas entered in the bottom of the 11th and gave up the first hit of the game when Oswaldo Cabrera hit a ball to far edge of right field. It marked the first time since 1965 a team lost a no-hitter in the 11th inning.

Due to the ghost runner rule that places a man on second base at the start of every extra inning, the Brewers also lost the the shutout — just a half-inning after they had finally scored the first run of the day. The Yankees couldn't add any more runs, and the game went to the 12th.

The Brewers managed two runs in the 12th inning on a double by Wiemer and a sacrifice fly by Andruw Monasterio. Milwaukee couldn't hold that lead either. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to tie the game 3-3.

After failing to score in the top of the 13th, the Brewers needed to keep the Yankees off the board in the bottom of the frame. The team couldn't do that. Hoby Milner gave up a double to Kyle Higashioka with one out in the bottom of the 13th to give the Yankees the 4-3 win.