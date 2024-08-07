Brandon Aiyuk trade looms, top players to watch during preseason | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Football 301

Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein pull back the curtain and go behind the scenes on some of the biggest stories circulating around the NFL. Trade rumors surrounding star San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk have been heating up over the past few days, and Fitz and Frank give their thoughts on potential destinations and why the 49ers should still be trying to sign him to a long-term deal.

Next, Jori Epstein joins the show from her nation-wide training camp tour to discuss a few players that are worth keeping an eye on in preseason as potential breakout candidates this year, including Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, Joe Alt, AD Mitchell, Andre Iosivas and more.

Later, Fitz and Frank discuss an article detailing a divide between Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni that deepened during the team's late-season skid last year. The duo discuss how deep this divide really is, whether it can be solved this season and where the Eagles can go from here after an extremely awkward end to 2023.

(3:00) Will Brandon Aiyuk be a San Francisco 49er in 2024?

(27:50) Jori's top players to watch during preseason

(48:45) Can Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni repair the divide between them?

