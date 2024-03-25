Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down this year. Here's a timeline of the company's ongoing problems.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, USA - July 29, 2011: Crowd watching a Boeing 787 taxing to runway for takeoff at the Air-Venture airshow. (nycshooter/Getty Images)

Dave Calhoun, the CEO of embattled aerospace manufacturer Boeing, will step down by the end of the year, the company announced Monday morning.

The announcement also mentioned that the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is retiring and Boeing's chairman, Larry Kellner, will not be seeking reelection as a board director.

While Boeing has been making headlines a lot recently, the company has faced more than five years of safety challenges with its planes. The issues have resulted in multiple aircraft groundings and more than $31 billion in losses.

The move comes amid a series of recent problems with the company's airplanes, including a door plug being blown out during a flight, a plane that dropped mid-flight, injuring passengers, and a panel falling off a plane during a flight. The company has come under scrutiny from the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration as a result.

March 2024

The FBI is investigating the Alaska Airlines flight in January that saw a door plug blow off the plane midflight — and has told passengers they may be “a possible victim of a crime.”

The FAA’s 737 Max production audit finds multiple instances where Boeing allegedly did not comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

In two separate incidents, a Boeing 777-200 loses a wheel during takeoff from San Francisco and a Boeing 737 skids off the runway after landing in Houston.

The next week, a prominent Boeing whistleblower — former employee John Barnett — dies by suicide while in Charleston, S.C., for a deposition for a lawsuit against Boeing.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner nose-dives during a flight from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand, injuring at least 50 people, on the same day a Boeing 777 flight from Sydney is forced to turn around due to a maintenance issue.

Another Boeing 777 is forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after pilots report a flat tire.

A Boeing 737 that took off from San Francisco later that week is found to be missing a panel during a postflight inspection.

On Friday, Boeing sues Virgin Galactic, accusing it of stealing trade secrets.

February 2024

The NTSB publishes a preliminary report that found the Alaska Airlines flight was missing four key bolts, which is why the door plug blew out.

January 2024

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 experiences a door plug blowout midflight. The FAA subsequently grounds all Max 9 aircraft to investigate.

December 2023

Boeing urges airlines to inspect all 737 Max jets for potential loose hardware in the plane’s rudder control systems.

August 2023

Boeing reports a supplier quality issue with 737 Max planes involving improperly drilled holes.

October 2022

The FAA tells Boeing that some documents submitted for the certification review of the 737 Max 7 are incomplete.

March 2021

China’s aviation regulator claims there are major safety concerns with the Boeing Max jets.

November 2020

The FAA allows Boeing 737 Max planes to fly again.

September 2020

An 18-month-long investigation by a House of Representatives panel concludes that Boeing failed in its design and development of the Max aircraft and was not fully transparent with the FAA.

January 2020

Boeing suspends all 737 production.

March 2019

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, reports a “flight control” problem to the control tower one minute after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The plane crashes six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

China decides to ground all Boeing 737 Max planes. The FAA follows.

November 2018

The FAA and Boeing announce they are investigating software and design changes on all 737 Max planes following the Lion Air crash.

October 2018

Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, crashes 13 minutes after takeoff from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia. All 189 on board are killed.

⚖️ Boeing had problems for years. Why are they being investigated only now?

"We've known [about Boeing] for five years," Mark Pegram, father of one of the Ethiopian Airlines flight victims, told NPR in March. "I think the rest of the world is finally waking up to it, that these weren't just isolated incidents."

Boeing has paid billions of dollars in settlements since 2018, and the company and its leaders entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in January 2021 with the Department of Justice that has helped them avoid criminal prosecution so far.

Boeing paid $1.77 billion to compensate airline customers, $243.6 million as a criminal fine and $500 million for a compensation fund for family members of crash victims, CNN reported.

A yearlong FAA-commissioned panel review was critical of the safety culture at Boeing, and found that executives and employees were not aligned with what the safety standards were, according to a report from February. The investigation also found that many employees were afraid of retaliation for speaking up.