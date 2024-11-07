Billy Napier retained at Florida & Week 11 elimination games | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.

Additionally, they share their most intriguing games to watch for Week 11 and discuss how the recent election will impact athlete employment. Lastly, they wrap the show with Race for the Case.

(1:33) Billy Napier to return to Florida

(13:37) Georgia vs Ole Miss

(18:32) Colorado vs Texas Tech

(27:00) Most Intriguing Games of Week 11

(41:03) Athlete employment

(49:56) Race for the Case

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts