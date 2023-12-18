Bills pound Cowboys in performance that might put AFC playoff field on notice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with running back James Cook (4) after Cook caught a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

In a resounding win against the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills reminded the NFL why playoff opponents should fear them.

Buffalo didn’t just beat a Cowboys team on a five-game win streak and hold the league’s most explosive scoring attack (32.4 points per game) to a mediocre day.

Rather, the Bills thoroughly gouged the Cowboys’ run defense and smothered their passing attack to the tune of a 31-10 win.

The victory improved the Bills to 8-6, their record belying the postseason threat they’re clearly capable of inflicting.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, fell to 10-4 and second place in the NFC East. While Dallas did clinch a playoff berth this weekend – they can thank the Detroit Lions for winning, and the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers for losing – the team’s unraveling reflects one of its biggest obstacles to playoff success: beating a good opponent on the road.

The Cowboys fell to 3-4 on the road, contrasting their 7-0 home stretch. Their home playoff game outlook doesn’t look promising.

The Bills, meanwhile, trail the Miami Dolphins by two games in the AFC East but seem less travel-averse. While their road record is worse at 2-4, Buffalo has beat the Kansas City Chiefs and taken the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime on the road in the last month.

The Bills also showed Sunday that they can ride more than one recipe to victory.

Buffalo takes different approach: ground game

Quarterback Josh Allen has long threatened Bills opponents with his sometimes-risky but always-dual threat style of play.

Sunday's win over the Cowboys continued that trend as Allen scored both via quarterback sneak and with an 18-yard throw on the run to James Cook in the first half. Allen became the first quarterback to score by air and by ground in 10 different games in a single season in NFL history, per ESPN.

Quite the start for Bills RB James Cook. Early in Q2, he’s already got 97 yards from scrimmage including this 18-yard TD.



Bills 14, Cowboys 0pic.twitter.com/GUwUIkoGMR — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 17, 2023

But Allen’s big arm didn’t drive this win. In fact, his 94 passing yards were his fewest in a game since 2019, a span of more than 60 contests.

That Buffalo delivered a 31-10 contest without passing should concern the NFL.

Instead, a team that entered the game ranked 10th in rushing attack with 122 rushing yards demoralized the Dallas defense to the tune of nearly 300 yards on the ground alone.

Running back James Cook, whose previous best mark was 122 rushing yards and 159 from scrimmage, collected 179 on the ground and 221 total.

The Cowboys struggled even to get first downs, their only touchdown coming in garbage time.

This story will be updated.