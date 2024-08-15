Bills linebacker Matt Milano will miss most of season with a torn bicep, in another blow to Buffalo's defense

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills participates during Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 13, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is out for most of the season with a torn bicep, Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news earlier in the day.

Milano left practice on Tuesday early with an apparent injury, just two months after he was cleared to practice again following a leg injury last season. Per Schefter, Milano, 29, will undergo surgery and will try to return later this season, possibly as soon as December.

ESPN sources: Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday’s practice injured, tore his bicep and now will be out indefinitely. Milano will undergo surgery on his torn bicep with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December. pic.twitter.com/hQDauRequk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2024

McDermott confirmed Milano's injury in a press conference on Thursday, which he called an "unfortunate situation," and saying that the team was behind him. McDermott said that the team believes Milano suffered the injury during a tackling drill.

"Matt's a strong young man. I know he's going to handle this," McDermott said. "He's resilient, we've gotta be resilient. We've gotta move forward and be focused on solutions."

Coach McDermott: It’s unfortunate news regarding Matt Milano’s bicep injury. He’s a resilient person and we’re all here to support him. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MMNn6Z7mKL — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 15, 2024

Milano, who has been with the Bills since 2017 and who was All-Pro in 2022, missed most of the 2023 season after fracturing his leg in Week 5. Prior to the injury, he had 30 tackles and was on track for another standout season.

It's another tough blow to the Bills, as injuries pile up on the defensive end. Safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Cole Bishop (shoulder) are week-to-week after suffering injuries during practice, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver left last Saturday's preseason opener with a knee injury, although he has since returned to camp.