Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour 2025 kicks off: How to get tickets, plus see the full setlist

Beyoncé recently kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour! The Album of the Year and Best Country Album Grammy winner wowed the BeyHive on opening night with performances of "YA YA," "Ameriican Requiem," and even tracks off of her groundbreaking dance album, Renaissance. Blue Ivy Carter and her little sister, Remi, both made appearances on the star-shaped stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And Beyoncé is just getting started, with the tour poised to stop in Las Vegas, Chicago, the New York City area, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.

There are still tickets available for Beyoncé's 2025 tour. Here's what you need to know about how to get tickets to the Cowboy Carter Tour this year.

How much are Beyoncé tickets for the 2025 Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour?

On Ticketmaster, Beyoncé tickets start at $85 for upcoming dates of the Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Prices range quite wildly, though, reaching $1,000+ for a spot in the pit.

StubHub seats for those same datesare available starting at around $65 right now. StubHub is a trusted and verified third-party ticket site, so if you don't see the seats you want for the price you want on Ticketmaster, it might be worth checking out your options on StubHub.

Another spot to look for last-minute tickets? Gametime, which has tickets for as low as $59 for SoFi dates.

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour 2025 dates:

The Cowboy Carter Tour will have 32 shows across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 1, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 7, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 9, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 5, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 4, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 7, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist:

Here's every song Beyoncé played during opening night of the tour.

"Ameriican Requiem"

"Blackbiird"

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

"Freedom"

"YA YA"

"OH LOUISIANA" (Interlude)

"AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM"

"SPAGHETTII"

"Formation"

"MY HOUSE"

"Diva"

"WHO IS COWBOY CARTER?"

"ALLIIGATOR TEARS"

"JUST FOR FUN"

"PROTECTOR"

"FLAMENCO"

"DESERT EAGLE"

"RIIVERDANCE"

"II HANDS II HEAVEN"

Medley of "Sweet Honey Buckiin," "Summer Renaissance" and "Pure/Honey"

"Jolene"

"Daddy Lessons"

"BODYGUARD"

"II MOST WANTED"

"CUFF IT"

"TYRANT"

"THIQUE"

"LEVII'S JEANS"

"DAUGHTER"

"I'M THAT GIRL"

"COZY"

"ALIEN SUPERSTAR"

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

"Crazy in Love"

"HEATED"

"Before I Let Go"

"16 CARRIAGES"

"AMEN"