Ben McAdoo reportedly joining Patriots' staff as offensive assistant

New York Giants vs Oakland Raiders OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ben McAdoo will be joining the New England Patriots as senior offensive assistant, according to Albert Breer.

McAdoo, 46, last worked in the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He had spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he was on a staff that featured Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots' new offensive coordinator.

Current Patriots director of scouting and potential general manager candidate, Eliot Wolf, worked in the the Packers' personnel department while McAdoo was there.

Following his time in Green Bay as the team's tight ends coach and quarterback coach, McAdoo moved to the New York Giants to become their offensive coordinator for two seasons and later head coach after the team parting ways with Tom Coughlin.

After posting a 13-15 record in two seasons with one playoff appearance, the Giants fired McAdoo. Three years later he was hired as quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and served as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Panthers.

McAdoo has plenty of NFL coaching experience and has worked with successful coaches and players, which should be a help for first-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

As The Athletic's Chad Graff noted, a young staff will help connect with players, but bringing on an experience assistant like McAdoo can not only benefit the team, but also Mayo as he prepares for his first season in charge.