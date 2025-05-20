Bears reportedly sign Joe Thuney to two-year, $35 million extension that could make him richest NFL guard ever

SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-THUNEY-TRADE-KC Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney arrives before the Chiefs' game with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Kansas City Star/TNS)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Chicago Bears want to make sure quarterback Caleb Williams stays upright for years to come. The team took a major step toward accomplishing that goal Tuesday, reportedly extending guard Joe Thuney with a two-year, $35 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal contains $33.5 million in guaranteed money. If Thuney, 33, plays out the entirety of the contract, he would have the highest career earnings of any guard in NFL history, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Bears acquired Thuney is a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. Chicago gave up a fourth-round pick for Thuney, who made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

This story will be updated.

