Bears reportedly acquiring G Joe Thuney from Chiefs for 2026 fourth-round draft pick

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Guard Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears continued reshaping their offensive line on Wednesday after reportedly acquiring guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adding Thuney, a two-time First-team All-Pro, comes a day after they sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for guard Jonah Jackson.

This story will be updated.