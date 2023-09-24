Bears' disastrous Week 3 ends with 'embarrassing' blowout to Chiefs, condemnation from Jim McMahon

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks towards the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then things got considerably worse on Sunday.

The Bears allowed 34 unanswered first-half points against the Chiefs without scoring any points of their own. The 41-10 final was mercifully made that close only because the Chiefs tapped on the brakes and pulled Patrick Mahomes in the second half of the blowout victory.

The loss follows a week that saw quarterback Justin Fields invoke "coaching" while discussing his poor play through two weeks, only to walk his comments back when they made headlines. Then defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned amid mysterious circumstances. Before Sunday's kickoff ESPN reported that Williams' resignation was due in part to unspecified "inappropriate activity."

"No one in our building is panicking," general manager Ryan Poles said Thursday.

Maybe it's time to panic. Sunday's effort on the field was about as bad as it gets in the NFL.

Things got off to a reasonable start against the Chiefs as the Super Bowl champions posted a 7-0 first quarter lead at home. But the second quarter came with a 27-0 blitz from the Chiefs that put the game well out of reach before the halftime break.

Fields, who appeared poised for a breakout season entering 2023, had no room to operate in a listless Bears offense. He finished the day completing 11 of 22 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Bears managed just 203 yards of offense against a Chiefs team that put up 456 while slowing things down after halftime.

It added up to in-game criticism from former quarterback and franchise icon Jim McMahon, who summed of the state of affairs on social media in one word: