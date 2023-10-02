Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!
13. Brock Bowers makes it look way too easy
You're going to be hearing this name a lot on Sundays.
Brock Bowers everyone.— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/PyOiEVAwkT
12. Mayfield to Thompkins
Classic Baker Mayfield play ends with an incredible catch by Deven Thompkins.
Baker is Baking.— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
📺: #TBvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6 pic.twitter.com/s3ZuwyveFv
11. Dylan Moore lays out
Full extension!
What a diving catch by Dylan Moore. 😱 pic.twitter.com/DamRclqykl— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2023
10. How did he catch that?!
Joe Milton bombs it to Marquarius "Squirrel" White, who somehow comes down with it.
my goodness @squirrelwhite3 🐿️— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 1, 2023
📺 @secnetwork pic.twitter.com/9tIK9a69zm
9. ELITE finish
"Oh my word, it's an absolute beauty!" Take a bow, Joachim Andersen.
Our Dane showing us how to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford 😃🇩🇰#CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/3snhCQEL4i— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 30, 2023
8. Amare Thomas MOSSED him.
The fact that this catch is No. 8 shows how many insane catches there were this weekend.
AMARE THOMAS😱😱 MOSSED HIM!! #SCTop10 #AmericanFB x @UAB_FB pic.twitter.com/dJt9SxfIBe— The American (@American_Conf) September 30, 2023
7. Stefon. Diggs.
He wanted six and would not be denied.
STEFON DIGGS: CONFIRMED DAWG.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 1, 2023
📺: @CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lyqTy1zYVx
6. Devonta Smith went up and got it
Smitty!!!
Smitty took FLIGHT @DeVontaSmith_6 | #WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MfN7JBT2dD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2023
5. Now that's a hockey save
Kyle Kelsey of the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) has me itching for the NHL season to start. What a play by the goalie! Great call, too.
🎥HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT🎥— The WHL (@TheWHL) September 30, 2023
Kyle took this one right down to the wire. @Rebelshockey | #WHLHoN | #WHLOpeningWeek pic.twitter.com/GrwYNoCagy
4. Um, what?
Camil Azzam Ruiz of Iona with the bicycle kick... from outside the box?! Insane.
🚨 #SCTop10 ALERT!!@IonaMSOC Camil Azzam Ruiz with the 🚲 kick!#GaelNation | #MAACSoccer | @espn pic.twitter.com/HX1KKwdQR8— Iona Athletics (@IonaGaels) October 1, 2023
3. Finn Hogan!!!
Amazing name, even better catch.
Catch. Of. The. Year. 🤯@BG_Football | #SCTop10 | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/WeYcPaepYT— #MACtion (@MACSports) September 30, 2023
2. Just your casual 4th down conversion
UCF's backup QB Timmy McClain keeps the game alive with an outrageous play.
I still can't believe this play. What an effort by UCF's backup QB Timmy McClain, and what a call by the booth!pic.twitter.com/C1lIdWn6MG— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 2, 2023
1. Catch of the year contender
Roman Wilson!!! Phenomenal play.
Let’s rewatch Roman Wilson’s insane TD catch 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qws9wT8wge— Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) October 1, 2023
