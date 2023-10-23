Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday through Sunday). Roll the tape!!!
13. Nathan MacKinnon is filthy
Puts his defender in a spin cycle, then throws it to the crease. Nate's just different, man.
Fantastic moves from Nathan MacKinnon on this one. No notes. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3GsFLfdG9h— NHL (@NHL) October 22, 2023
12. Bend it like Spengler
USF's Ajmeer Spengler tucks it perfectly into the net.
We think this is #SCTop10 worthy 👀 Spengler GOAL!#HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/Ki5yhpojUt— USF Men's Soccer (@USFMSOC) October 21, 2023
11. Hail Mary!!!
Drake beats San Diego at the buzzer!
𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗡𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗦— Drake Football (@DrakeBulldogsFB) October 22, 2023
Luke Bailey’s hail mary on the final play of the game is caught by Big Play Trey Radocha for the 25-20 win at San Diego!#BeTheChange#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/BmEkCAw0OU
10. Obi Toppin flushes it
Through the legs. Casual.
Obi Toppin between the legs‼️— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2023
watch every angle as he hammers it home. pic.twitter.com/4UjCZGdnoh
9. One-handed, behind-the-back
What a catch by Kyle Pitts.
One-handed grab behind the back? 😱 @kylepitts__ #NationalTightEndsDay— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/oo6s0JUsxU
8. Kyle Tucker with the catch of his life...
...And nobody in the ballpark cared because the game was basically over. We care, Kyle! Heck of a play.
7. Now that's a web gem
Take a bow, Bryson Stott.
That's our second baseman 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BSXICJwE5j— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023
6. Lorenzo De Silvestri!!!
A diving header from way downtown.
A DIVING HEADER FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX!— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2023
Yes, Lorenzo De Silvestri just did that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WlH4QvnGk6
5. What a throw, what a catch
Joe Milton to Squirrel White. A thing of beauty.
4. Darius Lassiter!!!
Insane.
this is just ridiculous @darius_lassiter 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VrZDoKoBNJ— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023
3. Jake Bobo!!!
Also insane.
JAKE BOBO ONE-HANDED SNAG 👋— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2023
(@Seahawks)
pic.twitter.com/okhMXj9rkD
2. Myles Garrett is not human
How are you supposed to block this man? (Pro tip: Don't miss the absurd replay angle at the end.)
WHAT CAN'T MYLES GARRETT DO 🤯— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2023
(via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/dHGpaGIcGB
1. How the heck did he catch that?!
Amari Jackson with one of the best defensive plays of the season.
This is the top play of the weekend (as of 9:30pm ET)pic.twitter.com/48GeTYCyTI— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 23, 2023
the catch ⏩️ the house call— Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 21, 2023
Sheesh, @Amarjackson1 pic.twitter.com/UfuqOwJRfQ
UNREAL pick six by BC’s Amari Jackson pic.twitter.com/ZYgE8xOmyJ— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 21, 2023
