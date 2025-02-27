Ashton Jeanty to the Cowboys? + Does Abdul Carter's injury affect his draft stock? | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Matt Harmon takes over hosting duties today with Nate under the weather, but don’t you worry! Matt and Charles McDonald are still on the ground at the combine in Indianapolis ready to give you their latest draft takes. They start with a conversation about Ashton Jeanty, with C Mac saying he could see the Boise State RB paired with Dan Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys offense. They move on to discuss wide receivers, debating which tiers they would place Trey Harris and Tetairoa McMillan into, and this year’s strong tight end class.

After that, they talk about Penn State DE Abdul Carter’s foot injury and what it means for his draft stock. Then they mull over what the Tennessee Titans should do with the No. 1 overall pick and praise the generational talent of Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

We close out the episode with a conversation between Nate Tice, C Mac and Thursday Night Football analytics expert Sam Schwartzstein. The trio cover whether or not the NFL’s new kickoff rule was a success, Sam’s funniest Jim Harbaugh story from his Stanford days and much more!

(2:30) - Skill position draft overview: running backs

(12:50) - Skill position draft overview: wide receivers

(19:00) - Skill position draft overview: tight ends

(26:20) - Will Abdul Carter’s injury affect the top of the draft?

(37:05) - Charles’ counter-culture draft takes

(40:55) - Sam Schwartzstein joins the show!

