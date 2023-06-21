Arike Ogunbowale gets ejected like a champ in 4th quarter of Wings win

Dallas Wings v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings reacts against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on June 11, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arike Ogunbowale may not have agreed with ejection in the fourth quarter of a Dallas Wings win, but she definitely did her best to enjoy it.

In the final minutes of the Wings' 85-73 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Ogunbowale picked up two technical fouls and an automatic ejection while sitting on the bench. The two-time All-Star and former scoring champion opted to hype up the home crowd while walking off the court rather than argue her case.

She even signed an autograph midway through the standing ovation.

Arike Ogunbowale recieves a standing ovation after being ejected from the game in the 4th, and even signs an autograph for a fan on the way out. 😂@DallasWings | #VoltUp | 📺: BSSW Extra pic.twitter.com/WsMArIewBv — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 21, 2023

Once Ogunbowale was gone, the crowd immediately began to boo the referee who kicked her out of the game. She finished with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting (3-of-7 from 3-point range) with three assists, two rebounds and one turnover in a team-high 36 minutes.

After the game, she proactively declined comment on a matter that could easily result in a fine.

I wish I could say more but I ain’t tryna lose no mo money 🤭😂 great win tho‼️ https://t.co/iYY4hPQHPb — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 21, 2023

The win improves the Wings' record to 6-6 and snaps a three-game losing streak. Ogunbowale is currently averaging 23.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, with both on pace for career highs. She ranks third in the WNBA in both scoring average and 3-pointers made.