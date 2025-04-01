Are we witnessing the BEST Final Four EVER? and double standards we're DONE with | College Basketball Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Ice Young, and Jason Fitz dive into both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups. They examine the intense matchup dynamics between ALL the teams, highlighting the ways each can capture the ultimate glory. The trio also share insights on how star players like Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers could shift the tournament's momentum completely.

Their discussion also touches on Olivia Miles' surprising decision to enter the transfer portal rather than the WNBA draft. Plus, don't miss Fitz's fiery takes on Kim Mulkey & Dan Hurley’s coaching behavior and its impact on the game.

(2:22) Olivia Miles forgoes WNBA draft

(14:34) Elite Eight lessons learned

(14:54) SEC size matters

(16:17) No. 1 seeds are no. 1 seeds for a reason

(19:58) Houston looks unstoppable

(23:45) No coaching copycats

(27:06) Paige Bueckers is the star of the tourney

(28:43) Teams need supplemental scorers

(30:26) Every team needs an x-factor

(33:39) Is this the best Final Four in history?

(40:04) South Carolina vs. Texas WBB preview

(42:55) UCLA vs. UConn WBB preview

(45:59) Mulkey & Hurley bad behavior continues

(52:58) Women’s tournament final picks

(55:36) Men’s tournament final picks

