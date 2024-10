Arch Manning replaced Quinn Ewers in the second quarter of No. 1 Texas’ game vs. No. 5 Georgia.

Ewers was benched with the Longhorns trailing 20-0. Texas had just 15 yards in five possessions with Ewers under center and he committed two turnovers with a fumble and an interception.

Ewers was playing his second game since returning to the lineup after an abdomen strain during the Longhorns’ Week 3 game against UTSA.