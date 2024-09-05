Apalachee football coach Richard Aspinwall among 4 killed in school shooting

Mass shooting at Apalachee high school in Winder, USA GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 4: Students and residents commemorate those who lost their lives by laying flowers near the scene of mass shooting at Apalachee high school in Winder, Georgia, United States on September 04, 2024. At least four people were killed and nine were taken to various hospitals with injuries according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Richard Aspinwall, defensive coordinator for the Apalachee High School football team, was identified as one of four people who were killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at the Georgia school.

The 39-year-old Aspinwall was a married father-of-two and worked as a math teacher at Apalachee High School.

"He was a great dad, man, and a great father," said Mike Hancock, head football coach at Apalachee High School. "He loved his two girls and he loved his wife. He did happen to love the game of football and he was well respected around this area.

"We've got a staff that's hurting. This staff has been together for two years and Ricky has been a big part of it. It's tough."

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to benefit Aspinwall's wife, Shayna, and two daughters has received nearly $80,000 in donations.

"Coach Aspinwall was a really good coach and he has a good heart," read one message from a donor. "My condolences to his wife and his loved ones and especially his two little girls. God bless."

The three other victims who were killed have been identified as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14-year-old students, and teacher Christina Irimie, 53.

Nine others, eight teachers and one student, were injured in the shooting and taken to local hospitals.

A 14-year old suspect is in custody and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the suspect has been charged with murder and will be tried as an adult.

