AP Top 25: Deion Sanders and Colorado jump to No. 22 after TCU win

Colorado is in the AP Top 25 after its Week 1 upset of TCU.

Deion Sanders’ team is at No. 22 in Tuesday’s poll following its 45-42 win as a three-touchdown underdog. The Buffaloes jumped ahead of both Texas A&M and Tulane after each of those ranked teams won in the first week of the season.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 following an easy win over FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin while Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Alabama jumped up a spot to No. 3. Florida State is at No. 4 after a convincing win over LSU while Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 5 following an uneven offensive performance in a win over Indiana.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Florida State

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson