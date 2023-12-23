Anthony Joshua needs only five rounds to defeat Otto Wallin by TKO

Day of Reckoning: Fight Night RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 23: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory following the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin during the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night at Kingdom Arena on December 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua easily handled Otto Wallin with a fifth-round TKO during "The Day of Reckoning" event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Joshua won his third straight fight to improve to 27-3 in his career. Otto's corner threw in the towel after the fifth round following a controlling performance by the former unified heavyweight champion.

After a slow start, Joshua began taking control of the fight, landing power punches, weakening Wallin. At one point, Wallin's nose was bloodied, and it was only a matter of time before the bout would be over.

Wallin made himself an easy target for Joshua with his lack of mobility in the ring. Despite his corner telling him to be more aggressive, Wallin could stayed protective, but was unable to stop what was coming.

This story will be updated.