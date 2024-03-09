Anthony Joshua ends Francis Ngannou with vicious 2rd-round KO

Francis Ngannou began his boxing career with an impressive loss to Tyson Fury. He followed it up with an unimpressive one to Anthony Joshua.

The UFC heavyweight champion-turned-boxer fell via second-round KO to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who scored his fourth straight win since losing his titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight went fine for Ngannou for a couple minutes, but a switch to southpaw opened him up for a knockdown via a hard right from Joshua. Even though Ngannou had little trouble getting up, the tone was set for the short remainder of the fight.

The fight was firmly Joshua's at the start of the second round, with Ngannou biting on every feint. Joshua got his second knockdown after a couple minutes, then knocked the Cameroonian underdog out cold with less than a minute remaining.

Ngannou needed a few minutes to get back up, then got oxygen as he awaited the official announcement on his stool.