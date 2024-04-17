An uneventful spring Transfer Portal, Coach Prime loses more players, and Michigan is penalized

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the show by dissecting the difference between the spring Transfer Portal window the winter one. They analyze why less big name players are entering, and how large programs are purging their teams of back end roster depth

They then shift their focus to Colorado, as Coach Prime loses more players to the portal. They discuss if there's concern for losing former 5-star DB Cormani McClain, and if fans should worry about their overall roster turnover.

Later, Dan brings up the final result of Michigan's recruiting investigation. They joke about how during all of this, Jim Harbaugh is out in Los Angels living his best life in an RV.

They wrap up the show with two People's Court incidents: a group of train car beer bandits, and an elephant on the loose in Montana.

1:30 Spring Transfer Portal movement

29:30 Colorado loses large group of players to the portal

41:42 Michigan receives their punishment for their recruiting investigation

1:01:52 People's Court: a beer stealing ring, and a loose elephant in Montana

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts