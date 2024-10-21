Alperen Şengün reportedly agrees with Rockets to $185M extension amid flurry of deals ahead of Monday deadline

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 17: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets works to the basket against Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a preseason game at Toyota Center on October 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Alperen Şengün has agreed to a five-year, $185 million extension to his rookie contract, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Monday, citing Şengün's agents.

Şengün's deal is one of a flurry ahead of a Monday deadline for members of the rookie class of 2021 to agree to an extension to their rookie contracts before the start of the new season on Tuesday.

Şengün joins his Rockets teammate Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jalen Suggs (Magic), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moses Moody (Warriors), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Cory Kispert (Wizards) and Jalen Johnson (Hawks) in having agreed to extensions from the rookie class of 2021 ahead of Monday's deadline.

