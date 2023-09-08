All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler won't return to Dodgers this season

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) walks off the field after the second inning at bat in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 17014565 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that Walker Buehler won't return this season, a blow to a team that initially expected the two-time All-Star pitcher to return in time for the playoffs.

Walker hasn't pitched since the 2022 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in August of that year.