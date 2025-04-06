Alex Ovechkin's record goal: Sports world reacts to NHL star's milestone, including Michael Phelps asking 'Is 1,000 a possibility?'

ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the New York Islanders to become the NHL all-time goals leader at UBS Arena on April 06, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin set what was once believed to be an unbreakable sports milestone, overtaking Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record in NHL history on Sunday.

Ovechkin, 39, scored the 895th goal of his career at the 12:34 mark of the second period versus the New York Islanders, taking a pass from Tom Wilson and rocketing a shot past goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The game stopped while the historic occasion was celebrated with congratulations from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and "The Great One," whose record Ovechkin broke.

"They say records are made to be broken," Gretzky said during the on-ice ceremony, "but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that."

“I said I’d be the first one to shake your hand when you broke the record.”



Gretzky kept his promise 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nqnl4EHtsL — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2025

Gretzky and Ovi mic'd up after the record-breaking goal 🔊



After that, Ovi just wanted to know where the puck went 😅 pic.twitter.com/AbsmkwKbRe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2025

Social media quickly filled up with observations and reactions to Ovechkin's historic achievement. The NHL noted that longtime Capitals broadcaster Joe Beninati called Ovechkin's first career goal and was on the mic for No. 895 as well.

Long-time @Capitals announcer Joe Beninati called Alex Ovechkin's first NHL goal. All these years later, he called Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal. 🫡



Iconic. #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/FVzkcYf2rn — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

Videos from the scene included the puck from Ovechkin's goal being authenticated for posterity by Capitals equipment manager Brock Myles, who's held that job for 19 years.

Here’s the puck from Alex Ovechkin’s 895th goal getting authenticated by #ALLCAPS equipment manager Brock Myles. #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/V9ijdcullx — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 6, 2025

The NHL also played a congratulatory video for Ovechkin featuring messages from a variety of athletes and celebrities, including LeBron James, Simone Biles, Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Derek Jeter, Mark Messier, Sidney Crosby, Jeremy Roenick, Katie Ledecky, Cody Rhodes and fellow Washington, D.C. sports star Jayden Daniels.

"Is a thousand a possibility?"" asked Michael Phelps.

Did anything even happen in sports unless the "ArtButMakeItSports" account registered the moment with an amazingly quick artistic equivalent?

Alexander the Great and the Fates, by Bernardino Mei, 1667, 📸 by Sarah Stier pic.twitter.com/XJB84VOAcg — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) April 6, 2025

Another of D.C.'s sports teams, the Washington Nationals, noted the occasion with an image of Ovechkin throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. Additionally, the team played video of the goal on the scoreboard at Nationals Park, which started a loud ovation and "OVI!" chant among the fans at the ballpark.

Alex Ovechkin lights the lamp for the 895th time 🚨



The Gr8 One is now the all-time goals leader in NHL history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hk5j9wjJiu — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

Nats play Alex Ovechkin’s historic goal on the big screen to a loud ovation and “OVI” chants. Awesome moment back in D.C. pic.twitter.com/aNM754w9ZB — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) April 6, 2025

The PGA Tour also congratulated Ovechkin, replaying a clip of the 20-year veteran making a hole-in-one during the first round of golf he ever played. Some people just have a natural talent for getting the ball or puck exactly where it's supposed to go.

Destined for greatness, on and off the ice.



Before making his 895th goal, Alex Ovechkin made a hole-in-one in his FIRST EVER round of golf!!pic.twitter.com/D0GuuIj4Q4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2025

Social media being what it is, some couldn't resist making some jokes, though not at Ovechkin's expense.

Alex Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer and 20 mins later Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) April 6, 2025

Alexander Ovechkin has accomplished a feat that was once considered impossible: Get the entire world to watch a New York Islanders game — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 6, 2025

And staying true to the home team, the Islanders' X account simply noted that the Capitals had scored to cut their lead to 2-1.

That wasn't wrong, of course. But context is everything.