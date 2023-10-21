ALCS, NLCS: Astros take wild Game 5 vs. Rangers, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks scores, highlights, news and live tracker

Houston Astros' Jose Abreu runs up the first base line after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

After Houston tied the best-of-seven ALCS 2-2 Thursday in Arlington by jumping on the Rangers early and keeping the pressure on for a 10-3 win, the Astros seemed to have the momentum, as they had outscored the Rangers 57-18 (+39) in their past five games in Arlington. That run differential is the best in MLB history throughout five road games by any team against a 90-win opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info.

And the Astros tacked on even more with a first-inning home run from Alex Bregman in Game 5:

Houston, we have liftoff 👨‍🚀



Alex Bregman homers in the first!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/GYQBuKq8Hi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Nathaniel Lowe matched him a few innings later, tying the game in the fifth.

NATHANIEL LOWE TIES IT 🤠



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/iDXESVu2HF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

But with a defensive bobble from Corey Seager in the sixth, the Astros were back on top:

Houston back in front! Jose Abreu comes through to give the Astros the lead!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/a0fYtj0StP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Then, with a big swing from Adolis Garcia, the Rangers took the lead, marking the first time in this series that the home team has been ahead.

ADOLIS GARCIA GO-AHEAD 3-RUN HOMER!!



🤠🤠🤠



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/OQaHwrv6Pf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Chaos broke out in the eighth, after Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch and immediately took it up with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. The benches cleared, and Garcia, reliever Bryan Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all ejected.

Then, after the lengthy delay for Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc, Jose Altuve changed the game with his 26th career postseason home run in the top of the ninth. 5-4 Astros.

The Rangers threatened with two on and zero out in the ninth, but they couldn't squeeze across a run, and with that, they lost all three home games to fall behind 3-2 in the ALCS.

Later Friday, Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is on tap.

Thursday's Game 3 contest was a low-scoring pitchers' duel at Chase Field in Phoenix that ended with Ketel Marte walking it off in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks in the 2-1 win. But it's the Phillies who lead the series 2-1, while Arizona looks to even things on Friday. Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will start for Philadelphia. The D-backs plan to lead with Joe Mantiply.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 on Thursday.