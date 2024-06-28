Akshay Bhatia loses ball down the drain, but holds the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Akshay Bhatia of the United States and Min Woo Lee of Australia looks for Bhatia's ball on the 17th fairway during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Round Two at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit saw an unusual situation when Akshay Bhatia's ball disappeared down a drain on the 17th hole. While starting on the back nine, Bhatia's drive down the fairway ended up falling down the hole of a drain in the green.

The PGA Tour posted a clip of the interaction between Bhatia and a rules official, where Bhatia pointed out the ball. "Fairly certain that's a Callaway at the bottom," Bhatia said in the clip, referencing the type of ball he uses.

You don't see this everyday 😂

@AkshayBhatia_1's ball went missing in a drain @RocketClassic! pic.twitter.com/vZlzuABJvy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2024

Relocating the ball meant that the golfer did not need to treat it as a lost ball, which means replaying the previous stroke.

"Okay, we don't have to get it," the rule official told Bhatia, to which the 22-year-old golfer quipped, "You sure?"

Bhatia was given a free drop, placing the ball right by the drain to continue on the par-5 hole. The young American golfer ended the hole with par, mishap and all.

Bhatia didn't let the odd incident slow him down, earning five birdies, shooting 67 and holding on to his lead. After his 64 in the first round, Bhatia currently leads the field with a cumulative -13 heading into the final two rounds of the tournament.

If he can hold on to his lead, Bhatia has a chance at winning his third career PGA Tour win since going professional in 2019. The purse for the Rocket Mortgage Classic is $9,200,000.