Aidan O'Connell carted off with air cast after late shove in the back by Calijah Kancey injures Raiders QB

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off the field after an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell left Sunday's game against the Bucs on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after being injured on a late hit.

The injury took place late in the third quarter as the Bucs held a 14-10 lead. The game was O'Connell's second back since he missed four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

The extent of O'Connell's injury wasn't initially clear. Backup Desmond Ridder took over at quarterback.

The injury took place on a late shove in the back by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey. O'Connell scrambled on a passing play and threw the ball as he approached the sideline. Two steps after he got rid of the ball, Kancey shoved him in the back.

Gene Steratore says Calijah Kancey should have been flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty. Tough look for the Bucs.



Aiden O’Connell was carted off after this hit. Desmond Ridder is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/NUtndxHFrS — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) December 8, 2024

O'Connell tumbled to the turf and he was in obvious pain after the fall. He received immediate medical attention on the field. Trainers placed an air cast on his left leg, and he was taken off the field on a cart. The Raiders quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

Somehow, officials neglected to call roughing the passer on the blatant late hit by Kancey. Considering the result of the play, it wouldn't be a surprise for the NFL to take a second look at the play sometime after the game.