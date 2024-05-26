Aces waive rookie Dyaisha Fair after debut just 4 games into WNBA season

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: Dyaisha Fair #2 of the Las Vegas Aces runs on the court in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 99-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just one day after she made her debut with the team, Dyaisha Fair’s time with the Las Vegas Aces is over.

The Aces officially waived Fair on Sunday, just four games into the WNBA season. She made her debut in Saturday’s 99-80 win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, though she recorded just two assists and shot 0-of-2 from the field in four minutes.

The Aces selected Fair in the second round of the WNBA Draft last month after an impressive run at Syracuse. Fair averaged 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season with the Orange, and she moved up to No. 3 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 3,403 career points. Only Clark, who set both the men’s and women’s scoring records last season at Iowa, and Kelsey Plum have scored more points than her at the college level.

Though Fair made the Aces initial roster, she had yet to play this season until Saturday night. Fair made an appearance in a preseason game against Puerto Rico earlier this month, where she played about 10 minutes in their 52-point blowout win.

Despite losing Fair, the Aces have had no issues so far this season. Their win on Saturday pushed them to 3-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in a 10-point defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. The Aces are attempting to win a third-straight WNBA title this season, which is something that hasn’t been done in the league since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000.