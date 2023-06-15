Aces' A'ja Wilson not happy after President Biden lauds Golden Knights on Las Vegas' first 'major' championship

WNBA: JUN 08 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 08: Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks on before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun on June 8, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

President Joe Biden congratulated the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win Wednesday. In doing so, he found a way to significantly annoy one of the city's other professional sports teams.

The day after the Golden Knights crushed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 to win their first Stanley Cup, Biden did his usual congratulating via his @POTUS Twitter account, just as he did when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the Houston Astros won the World Series and the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals.

This time, however, Biden referred to the Golden Knights' title as being won by "the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city." Which is inaccurate if you consider the local WNBA team to be one of Las Vegas' major sports franchises.

The Las Vegas Aces won their first title in September, an event that went unacknowledged by both the @POTUS and @JoeBiden Twitter accounts.

That led to the Aces' best player, two-time WNBA MVP A'Ja Wilson, calling out the snub and seemingly implying that the Aces never received the traditional invitation to the White House, something the Seattle Storm got to do the previous year.

That Tweet was misunderstood, according to Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Aces have been invited to the White House, but the details are reportedly still being finalized.

This isn't the first time a championship-winning female basketball player has been annoyed with the White House. First Lady Jill Biden drew the ire of LSU star Angel Reese after she suggested inviting Iowa, the team LSU beat in the NCAA tournament championship game, to the White House alongside the Tigers.

The White House quickly walked back the comment — and it's not like Iowa was interested in the first place — but it became a question of whether Reese and LSU would visit the Bidens at all.

LSU, with Reese in tow, eventually did make the trip. It seems a similar outcome could unfold in this situation, potentially when the Aces play the Washington Mystics less than 10 miles away from the White House on August 26.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River Presents: Styx

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!